MADD urges driver caution on Halloween

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is warning motorists that driving impaired during Halloween is particularly dangerous with trick-or-treaters out on neighborhood streets. File photo

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® Hawaiʻi is reminding everyone of the heightened risk of impaired driving this Halloween, a holiday that ranks among the deadliest nights for pedestrians — especially children.

As Halloween approaches, MADD is reminding parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers to be vigilant of impaired driving.

“Halloween is a particularly dangerous time on the roads, as neighborhoods are filled with children, teens and adults in dark costumes at night, navigating areas with poor lighting, making it critical for everyone to stay safe and alert,” said Makena Young, program manager of MADD Hawaiʻi. “Halloween celebrations also lead to an increase in impaired driving crashes. Anyone who plans to drink on Halloween should avoid driving impaired.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2022, 39% of fatal car crashes on Halloween involved impaired drivers, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Studies also show that pedestrian deaths increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights. The risk is particularly high for children ages 4 to 8.

“Halloween should be about costumes and candy — not worrying about impaired drivers,” said MADD Chief Executive Officer Stacey D. Stewart. “With so many children and teens trick-or-treating, we want everyone to make safety a priority this Halloween. Impaired driving deaths and injuries are 100% preventable. If you plan to drink, do not drive and make a plan to get home safe.”

MADD Hawaii wants families and drivers to follow these Halloween safety tips:

Plan Ahead and Never Drive Impaired: If you plan to drink on Halloween, make a plan and do not get behind the wheel of a car or any recreational vehicle, including bikes, golf carts, or ATVs. When you are deciding where to celebrate, plan ahead and decide how you will arrive home, whether that’s by choosing a rideshare, designating a sober driver, or using public transportation. Supervise Trick-or-Treaters and Dress for Success: Parents should accompany their younger trick-or-treaters and make sure they are highly visible. Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes, and wear light colors to help them be seen by drivers. Choose face paint over masks when possible, as masks can limit children’s vision. Be sure kids stay on sidewalks and only cross the street at corners or crosswalks, ideally in a group. If You Must Drive, Be Vigilant: Sober designated drivers should be extra alert on the roads, as more impaired drivers will be behind the wheel and pedestrians will be out at night trick-or-treating. Ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, and drive cautiously. Talk to Your Kids About Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving: Parents should have open and honest conversations with their children before Halloween about the importance of making safe choices. MADD’s evidence-based Power of Parents Handbook is a proven resource for parents, offering strategies to safeguard their children to prevent underage drinking and ultimately impaired driving. Report Impaired Drivers Immediately: If you see a suspected impaired driver, alert law enforcement right away. With children and pedestrians flooding the streets, there’s no margin for error.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The impaired driving crisis is worsening nationwide and killed more than 13,000 people for the second year in a row, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drunk driving deaths have increased 33% since 2019. Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. MADD firmly believes the key to eliminating impaired driving lies in lifesaving anti-drunk driving auto technology. The HALT Act, passed in 2021, requires this lifesaving technology to be put into all new cars, which will save more than 10,000 lives per year.

MADD Hawaiʻi, commemorating its 40th year of working with Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Departments, Traffic Safety State Agencies and the Hawaiʻi State Legislature to end Impaired Driving, has an office in downtown Honolulu. For more information or local victims services, call 808-532-6232 or email hi.state@madd.org. Learn more about MADD Hawaiʻi’s work at www.madd.org/hawaii, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.