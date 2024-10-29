Volunteers sought for Maui County boards and commissions

Chief John Pelletier addresses the Maui Police Commission, providing a report about the department’s response to the Maui wildfires. File PC: Cammy Clark (9.20.23)

Maui County boards and commissions need volunteers for more than 40 panels, including Liquor Control Commission, Maui Planning Commission, Police Commission, Salary Commission, Urban Design Review Board, Fire and Public Safety Commission and others.

“At this historic point in time, community service is needed now more than ever,” said Cory Vicens, County of Maui Boards and Commissions Liaison. “Although no monetary compensation is provided, boards and commissions volunteers offer critical insights and experiences that help shape the future of Maui Nui for generations to come.”

The deadline to submit applications for the next term is Nov. 15, 2024. Also, applications are accepted year-round to fill vacancies.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards and making recommendations. Positions are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by Maui County Council and have terms lasting two to five years.

For a full list of vacancies, descriptions of the boards and commissions, and to apply online, visit https://mauicounty.gov/boards.

Paper applications are available at the Maui County Business and Resource Center, 110 ‘Ala ‘ihi St., Suite 209, Kahului, and at the county’s Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku (information desk, second floor).

For more information, visit https://mauicounty.gov/boards, email boards.commissions@mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-7855.