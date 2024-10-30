Events set to celebrate Arbor Day in Maui County

A Molokaʻi Land Trust worker brings out native trees during an Arbor Day event. This year, the trust will hold its second annual native tree giveaway in Kualapuʻu. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Arbor Day in Hawaiʻi is Nov. 2, and it will be celebrated in Maui County with two events: one at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens in Kahului with is annual Arbor Day Garden Expo & tree giveaway; and another by the Molokaʻi Land Trust, which will host its second annual native tree giveaway in Kualapuʻu.

Arbor Day is a day to honor and celebrate trees where we live, work, learn and play, according to an announcement by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Communities across the state are hosting a variety of tree-focused events this Saturday with tree giveaways, educational booths and volunteer tree plantings.

Kaulunani, the urban and community forestry program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife supports various Arbor Day events annually. This year promises a range of opportunities for participants to connect with trees, from learning about those that provide food to native trees that thrive in Hawaiʻi and support unique ecosystems.

In South Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative and Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden are partnering to host an Arbor Day celebration that focuses on food security and building community. The event will take place at the Greenwell Garden from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and feature a native plant sale, food trucks, hula, music, keiki activities, garden tours and more.

“Growing ʻulu enhances community wellbeing and culture by providing connection to place, local history and nourishment,” said Dana Shapiro, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative. “The West Hawaiʻi community historically supported Kaluʻulu, one of the largest ʻulu agroforests of Hawaiʻi, and we want to educate residents about this historic region and its past agricultural abundance.”

Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends. At many events, local experts will be on hand to share their experience and insights.

“We invite all residents to come together to plant trees and grow our shared community forests in Hawaiʻi,” said Heather McMillen, a Division of Forest and Wildlife urban and community forester. “Every tree we plant and care for contributes to the health of our islands and creates a hopeful future for our keiki.”

For additional information and to find an event near you, visit Kaulunani.org to view a list of celebrations by island and location.