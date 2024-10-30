Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy wins 3rd Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Kula, Maui. PC: Courtesy Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy. VC: Daryl Fujiwara

The 3rd Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest took center stage on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, celebrating the unique Hawaiian tradition of leo ha‘iha‘i and crowned its third Falsetto Champion Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy of Kula, Maui.

As part of the long-standing Festivals of Aloha, an annual series of cultural events rooted in the 70-year legacy of Aloha Week and Aloha Festivals, this year’s program brought over 20 events to the communities of Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, and Hāna.

The 2024 theme, selected by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata, is Ka Laʻi o Hauola – The Calm of Hauola, honoring a spirit of unity and peace, for Lahaina. Dedicated to the voice and workmanship of Carmen Hulu Lindsey, the contest seeks to preserve and uplift the art of Hawaiian wahine falsetto singing.

Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest at the Four Seasons – Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy. PC: Courtesy.

This year garnered five contestants:

Robin Koko Vierra – Kahakuloa, Maui

Allegra Alohilani Althea Kauo – Papakolea, O‘ahu

Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole – Wailuku, Maui

Brittney Latayada – Wailuku, Maui

Leimana Purdy – Kula, Maui

Contest namesake, Carmen Hulu Lindsey presided as our overall judge. Music Judges were Raiatea Helm and Robin Kealiinohomoku. ‘Ōlelo judges were Lindsey’s daughter Kahulu Maluo Pearson and Carlson Kamaka Kukona III. Emcee was Luana Kawa‘a.

Second Place was awarded to Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole for her rendition of Moanike‘alaonāpuamakahikina. She took home an award, $400 cash from Honua Consulting, Ohe Kāpala earrings, Pikake & Pakalana pareo, and an Aloha Collections Day Tripper.

Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest – Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole

Third Place went to Brittney Latayada of Wailuku who performed Ke Anu o Waimea. She took home an award, $200 cash, Ohe Kāpala earrings, Pikake & Pakalana pareo, and an Aloha Collections Day Tripper.

Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest – Brittney Latayada of Wailuku

The ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i award was presented to Leimana Kaleinamanu Purdy by Mark Simon, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. She will enjoy a complimentary two nights stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea with an ocean view, daily breakfast for two, valued at over $5,000.

Purdy went on to be named the third Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest Champion for her medley of Ku‘u Lei Awapuhi & Awapuhi Puakea, dedicating her performance to her father and Kumu Hulu / Haku Mele Cody Pueo Pata. She took home:

A wood award.

Ohe Kāpala earrings from Hiwa Creations.

Pikake & Pakalana pareo from Leikiniʻs.

Aloha Collections Day Tripper from Keu the Brand.

A lei hulu by Hulunani, Leo Meyer.

$600 cash from Honua Consulting.

An opportunity to open for the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s ‘Ukulele Festival.

An opportunity to perform at the Festivals of Aloha Winter Showcase at Keauhou Shopping Center on Hawaiʻi Island.

A Maui Divers Jewelry piece.

A concert ‘ukulele from Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele crafted with premium-grade Hawaiian koa and equipped with a built-in pickup.

Two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

To watch the live feed visit Festivals of Aloha’s Facebook:

Part 1 – https://fb.watch/vx7YoV-wKW/

Part 2 – https://fb.watch/vx7ZeVp-ys/

All contestants will receive makana from:

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Kauwela Bisquera Schultz.

Kamaka Kukona Designs.

Big Island Candies.

PinchHitter Hawai‘i LLC.

Aloha Collection makana.

Pua socks from Salvage Public.

A Moku o ka Loke pin from Lilia Poliʻahu Studio.

Nā Lā Maikaʻi Planner from Mahina Made.

A Lau Haʻaheo Fan (Keu the Brand).

Carmen Hulu Lindsey has represented Maui as an OHA trustee since January 2012 and a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. A professional entertainer and recording artist “Hulu” won the 2014 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Female vocalist of the year for Hulu Lindsey, “A He Leo Wale No E” (Kahulu). In addition she has been featured on many projects and complications. Most recently on the album, “Lei Nahonoapi‘ilani” recording the song “Ka Wai ʻO Eleile.”

The Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest is brought to you by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Festivals of Aloha, and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Valley Isle Excursions, Joey’s Kitchen/Balai Pata, Napili Kai Beach Resort, Wailea Resort Association, Hāna Arts, Hāna-Maui Resort, Hāna Kai Maui, Hāna Business Council, Maui ‘Oma Coffee, Maui Health, Kumu Farms, Roy’s Kā‘anapali, Castaway Cafe, Mala Ocean Tavern, Hāna Harvest Cafe, Point Break Pizza & Panini, Maui Ocean Center, Sea House Restaurant, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Pacific Source, HPM, Maui Ocean Center, the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Hāna-Maui Resort, Wailea Community Association, Town & Country Floral, TLC Limo, Kanile‘a Ukulele, Hāna Farms, Hulunani, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kamaka Kukona Designs, Hāna Business Council, Hasegawa General Store, Missing Polynesia, Aloha Collection, Keu the Brand, Honua Consulting, Old Lahaina Lū‘au, Papa Ola Lokahi, Nā Pu’uwai, Hui No Ke Ola Pono and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For more information about the contest or to make a donation to keep it going visit festivalsofaloha.com.