Maui native appointed to state Commission on Water Resource Management

V.R. Hinano Rodrigues, appointed to state Commission on Water Resource Management. PC: Office of the Governor

V.R. Hinano Rodrigues, a native of Olowalu, has been appointed to serve on the state Commission on Water Resource Management, which determines who gets water resources statewide.

Gov. Josh Green’s appointment of Rodrigues is interim until confirmation by the State Senate.

Rodrigues has more than two decades of service in cultural preservation and community engagement, and a wealth of knowledge relating to Hawai‘i’s unique environment and cultural heritage, according to the Governor’s Office.

“A native of Olowalu on Maui, Rodrigues is well-respected for leading multidisciplinary teams and championing initiatives for the benefit of the state’s natural resources,” the Governor’s Office announcement says. “His extensive years as a history and culture branch chief at the Department of Land and Natural Resources have equipped him with the insights and skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges facing our water resources today.”



Green said: “All three candidates nominated for this role were incredible individuals, each with unique qualifications and deep commitments to serving our communities. Hinano stood out as best suited for the commission due to his extensive experience and understanding of Hawai‘i’s cultural and environmental landscape. This role is essential for ensuring the sustainable management of our most precious resource — water — and requires a leader who can honor the balance between housing needs and cultural preservation. I am confident that Hinano’s knowledge, dedication and passion for safeguarding Hawai‘i’s heritage will serve the people of our islands well in this vital role.”



If confirmed, Hinano’s term will end on June 30, 2028.



Green recently appointed Ciara Kahahane as first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management. Kahahane, a Lahaina native and former deputy with the Attorney General’s office, joins Department of Land and Natural Resources First Deputy Director Ryan Kanakaʻole and Chair Dawn Chang in leading DLNR as an all-Native Hawaiian executive team.



Green also announced the appointment of members to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Salary Commission. State law requires the governor to appoint an OHA Salary Commission every four years. The commission studies and makes recommendations for the salaries of the members of the board of trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.



Appointees:

Ian Custino

Tyler Gomes

Kawehi Inaba

Reyn Kaupiko

Anita Naone

Dennis Rose

Venus Rosete-Medeiros



Green also appointed members to the state Commission on Salaries. As established by law, the commission will review and recommend salaries for justices, judges, legislators, department heads, executive officers and deputies within the executive branch, excluding the University of Hawaiʻi and Department of Education. It will also make recommendations for the salaries of the administrative director of the state or equivalent position, the governor and the lieutenant governor. Salaries set under this provision cannot be reduced during a term unless by general law affecting all state salaried officers of the state.



Appointees:

Beth Amaro

Susan Arnett

Pankaj Banjot

Cathy Betts

Margery Bronster

Colleen Hanabusa

Wesley Machida

