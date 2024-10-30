PALS winter session online registration set for Nov. 1-15
Online registration for the PALS Program Winter 2024 session will be open from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15, 2024, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The PALS winter program runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. It’s open to children 5 to 12 years old.
To register for the PALS Program Winter 2024 session, go to https://www.mauicounty.gov/pals. This will be the only PALS registration period for the winter session on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
For more information, contact the PALS office at 808-270-7404.
For general County of Maui Parks and Recreation information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.