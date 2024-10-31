Keōpūolani Park to close half day Saturday, Nov. 2 for state championship cross country event

Keōpūolani Park in Kahului. PC: County of Maui

Access to Keōpūolani Park facilities will be temporarily restricted to competition use only on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 to host the HHSAA State cross country championship event. The park will re-open for full public access at noon the same day, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Department officials say efforts are being made to ensure the safety of regular park users as well as the student athletes.

The following Keōpūolani Park facilities will be unavailable for use by the general public on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 7 a.m. to noon:

Hui Aloha Playground

Dog park

Athletic fields

Walking paths

Amphitheater and

All other facilities within the park

The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s understanding. Should additional information be needed, please contact the Parks Permit Office at 808-270-7389 or by email at DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov. For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.