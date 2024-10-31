Small Business Regulatory Review Board elects 2024-25 officers

Newly elected officers of Small Business Regulatory Review Board (l-r) SBRRB Vice-Chair Mary Albitz, Chair Jonahan Shick, Second Vice-Chair Sanford Morioka. PC: DBEDT

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Small Business Regulatory Review Board, which oversees rules and regulations for Hawai‘i small businesses, has announced its officers for fiscal year 2024 to 2025.

Jonathan Shick will serve as board chair (O‘ahu). Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC, has been a member for five years and was previously the board’s second vice chair.

Mary Albitz has been elected to vice chair (Maui). Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kīhei. She has been a member since 2018, most recently serving as chair.

Sanford Morioka will be the second vice-chair (O‘ahu). Morioka is president of Edward Enterprises, Inc. and has been a member since 2022.

Other board members are Robert Cundiff (O‘ahu), Mark Ritchie (DBEDT Ex Officio), Garth Yamanaka (Hawai‘i), James (Kimo) Lee (Hawai‘i) and Tessa Gomes (O‘ahu), as well as recent governor appointees Nikki Ige (Kauaʻi) and Jennifer Salisbury (Maui).

“Mahalo to the members for their dedication and commitment to improving Hawai‘i’s small business landscape,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These collaborative efforts encourage and support the vitality of small businesses in Hawai‘i.”

“Navigating government agencies at various levels – federal, state, county and city is very difficult for our small businesses,” said Dori Palcovich, board admin. “However, in my 23 years as its administrator, I fully believe that the [Small Business Regulatory Review Board] is very committed to improving the regulatory climate in the state for the benefit of small businesses.”

The board meets monthly both in-person and by electronic means. It encourages small businesses that may have specific regulatory concerns with Hawai‘i Administrative Rules to learn more about the monthly meetings at sbrrb.hawaii.gov.