STEM Stars Shine Bright at MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner

Maui High School Blue Thunder robotics team member interacts with dinner guests.

More than 350 supporters gathered at the Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott, Maui, on Saturday, Oct. 26 for Maui Economic Development Board’s Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction. Proceeds from the event will directly support MEDB’s STEM programs, which provide students here at home with learning opportunities spanning from kindergarten to college and beyond, shaping future generations of innovators and leaders.

The annual event returned after a hiatus due to COVID and the tragedies of the Maui wildfires in August 2023. “We are pleased to come together again and celebrate achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education,” said Leslie Wilkins, MEDB President & CEO. “The students are an inspiration to us all and the support of the community is invaluable to fostering meaningful career pathways.”

This year’s event highlights included Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum leading the crowd in MEDB’s interactive signature game, sparking the competitive spirit as audience members guessed the prices of various STEM tools. Attendees were also moved by inspiring stories of students’ STEM achievements, illustrating the profound impact of these programs.

The evening honored distinguished awardees for their exceptional contributions to the Maui Nui community:

Mike Maberry received the prestigious Colin C. Cameron Award, MEDB’s highest recognition, celebrating individuals who make extraordinary contributions to strengthening the economy. The award honors exemplary leadership, community service, and unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Maui Nui.

“I’m very grateful that others see my father’s generosity and skill because I’ve had 35 years of knowing and loving him,” said Mike’s son, Jackson Maberry. “His kindness is evident to me in all aspects of life, but he never tells others about his good deeds. I’m extremely proud of him.”

The Daniel K. Inouye Innovation (DKII) Award, named in memory of the late Senator Daniel K. Inouye, honors his legacy of advancing STEM education in Hawaii and recognizes outstanding student innovation in community service. Jennifer Goto Sabas, the late Senator’s former Chief of Staff, presented the 2024 DKII Award to Maui High School students Janette White and Keani Kina for their award-winning STEM service project, which provides essential support to a Maui family’s daughter with mobility challenges.

Maui High School students Janette White and Keani Kina, recipients of the prestigious 2024 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award, were recognized for their impactful STEM project supporting a local family’s daughter with mobility challenges.

“It’s wonderful to be back after all these years,” said Sabas. “These were really happy times for the Senator. He loved this event and to see it come back as strong as it is, especially with the students, is actually very exciting.”

DKII Honorable Mentions went to Chelsey Miguel, a freshman at King Kekaulike High School, who developed an online tool for analyzing coral reef health, and Kahaka‘iwa Williams of Kalama Intermediate School, who created a video game combining Hawaiian language and storytelling that guides users through the legend of the goddesses Pele and Namakaokaha‘i.

Kahaka‘iwa Williams and educator Joseph Abraham from Kalama Intermediate’s Hawaiian Immersion AFTERschool Program were among the STEM Stars presenting during MEDB’s signature interactive game, hosted by Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. and Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum.

“We’re thrilled to be here and support MEDB’s valuable work,” said David Tumilowicz of Kaiser Permanente, an Educator Sponsor of the evening. “STEM education is crucial for preparing our kids to compete in the future economy, and we’re excited about our collaboration with MEDB on healthcare workforce development, which is vital for Maui.”

Guests interacted with MEDB STEMworks grantees during the reception. Pictured: MEDB’s STEMworks AFTERschool – Pukalani Elementary School Robotics

Event organizers extended thanks to this year’s event sponsors: American Savings Bank, IEM, Kaiser Permanente, Akaku Maui Community Media, Alaka‘ina Foundation Family of Companies, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric, LĪPOA Maui’s Innovation Community, Pacific Media Group, The Maui News, Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott Maui, Wailuku Village People, Bank of Hawaii, Cades Schutte LLP, Dorvin D. Leis Co., Haleakala Ranch Company, Hawaiian Telcom, L3Harris, Maui County Farm Bureau, National Solar Observatory, Skog Rasmussen LLC, Bayer Hawaii, Brown and Caldwell, EO Solutions, HMSA, IBEW Local Union 1186, KBR, Maui Oil Company, Munekiyo & Hiraga, and University of Hawai‘i.

MEDB invites the community to help continue advancing STEM education by contributing to the Ke Alahele Education Fund. To make a donation, visit pathways@medb.org.