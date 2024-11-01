Genasys awarded 4-year contract for Maui evacuation planning, AI-powered traffic management, emergency alerts

Maui Emergency Management Agency Director Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. File photo (July 11, 2024) by Wendy Osher

The County of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has awarded a 4-year contract to Genasys Inc. to equip the agency with two public safety and emergency management software platforms: Genasys EVAC (EVAC) and TRAFFIC AI by Ladris (TRAFFIC AI).

The technology will be deployed across all islands in Maui County and will provide flexible evacuation zone planning, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic modeling, multi-threat planning and modeling and an emergency alert mobile app.

“MEMA’s contract award to Genasys marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and emergency management in Maui County,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “These advanced planning and communication tools will allow us to respond more effectively to future emergencies, including making data-driven evacuation decisions.”

EVAC uses intelligent zones to rapidly identify precise areas for evacuation, so the public can receive clear notifications and warnings, including evacuation and shelter-in-place updates. With the Genasys Protect mobile app, citizens can receive location-based notifications to stay safe and informed in emergencies.

TRAFFIC AI complements EVAC by providing real-time traffic data and analytics. This integration enables emergency managers to better coordinate evacuations, ensuring that routes are clear and safe for those needing to quickly leave affected areas.

“We are proud to partner with MEMA to bring the power of Genasys Protect to Maui,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys Inc. “Our goal is to provide advanced tools that enhance public safety and ensure that residents and visitors receive timely and accurate information during emergencies. The award of this contract is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good.”

The EVAC and TRAFFIC AI platforms are currently deployed across various regions in the United States, including in California, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, the City of Boston, and other locations.

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that deployment of EVAC and TRAFFIC AI in Maui County is expected to begin in January 2025, after a careful review by numerous first responder agencies.

“Our key stakeholders – our fire, police, dispatchers, state partners and many others – will be providing input on the initial evacuation zones the software will create for each area,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Their deep, local knowledge will augment the technology, and help us prepare to deploy the real-time communication tools.”

As part of the 4-year contract, Genasys will support MEMA with training and technical assistance to ensure that the systems are used to their full potential.

More about Genasys EVAC, is available online at https://genasys.com/genasys-evac/. For more information on MEMA, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/mema.