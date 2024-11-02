Maui OnStage presents ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

“Murder on the Orient Express” promo photo. PC: Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage opens Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Historic ʻĪao Theater. The play runs for three weekends.

Adapted for the stage by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig and directed by Kalani Whitford, “Murder on the Orient Express” will transport audiences back to the Art Deco 1930s for a front-row seat as Christie’s beloved detective, Hercule Poirot, navigates a complex web of motives, secrets and lies to solve a murder committed onboard the luxurious Orient Express train.

“We’re thrilled and so fortunate to have master dressmaker and costume designer Jennifer Oberg as our costume director for this show,” said Luana Whitford-Mitchell, Maui OnStage executive director. “I literally gasped when the actors came on stage last night. Jennifer and her talented and tireless volunteers at her non-profit Sewing Hui of Maui have created absolutely gorgeous bespoke 1930’s costumes for each actor.”

The show times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and two matinées on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Show dates are as follows: Nov. 8-10, Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 22-24.

Tickets are $25 to $45, and $10 for children 12 and under. Maui OnStage advises minimal adult language and simulated violence. The show length is approximately 2.5 hours including a 15 minute intermission.

For more information about “Murder on the Orient Express,” to purchase tickets or to find more ways to support Maui OnStage, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.