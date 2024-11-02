Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 12-16 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:14 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:38 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:58 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new reinforcing swell from the northwest is expected to fill in late tonight or Sunday with surf likely peaking Sunday afternoon into the evening. The reinforcing northwest swell should steadily decline early next week. A series of moderate northwest to north-northwest swells are possible during the second half of the week into next weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy with some wrap possible from the northwest swells at select exposures. An upward trend is possible later next week as the trades strengthen. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly background energy.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.