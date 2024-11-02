Opening day called ON at The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro

Pictured: The wait is over and The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro is set for opening day action. Credit: © WSL / Thomas

The World Surf League Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series, The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, a men’s and women’s QS 1000, has been called ON for an 8 a.m. HST start. Eight-foot, occasional plus, swell pulses into Sunset Beach’s famed reef to start competition beginning with women’s Round of 24 followed by men’s Round of 96.



“We’re excited to kick off Day 1 of The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro in solid eight-foot and bigger surf,” said Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “The WNW swell filled in overnight and from a great direction with clean, offshore winds. It’s going to be a great day of competition starting with the women before going directly into men’s action.”

The women will take over Sunset Beach to start competition with two-time Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS victor Moana Jones Wong (HAW) facing Skai Suitt (HAW), Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro (HAW), and Melanie Bartels (HAW) in the Round of 24, Heat 1.



Sunset Beach’s own Chesney Guinette (HAW), recent Challenger Series wildcard standout Noah Klapp (DEU), Malia Lima (HAW), and more also make their Round of 24 debuts.



Maui, Hawaii duo Levi Young (HAW) and Kai Lenny (HAW) will take on Justin Roberson (HAW) and Todd Coffey (HAW) to kickstart men’s Round of 96, Heat 1.



Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 2 Oliver Zeitz (HAW), QS veteran Torrey Meister(HAW), North Shore standout Koa Rothman (HAW), emerging talent Luke Tema (HAW), aerial threat Noah Beschen (HAW) and more await their Round of 96 debuts.

The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro event window opened Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 4, 2024. The event will run on the best three days during the window.



