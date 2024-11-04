Maui News

Crews battling small fire at ʻĪao Valley State Park

By Wendy Osher
 November 4, 2024, 5:11 PM HST
* Updated November 4, 5:14 PM
ʻĪao Valley remains a popular sightseeing destination for Maui’s visitors. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui Fire Department is on scene of a small brush fire in the area of ʻĪao Valley State Park. The department’s Air 1 helicopter is set to make water drops. The fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. As of 5 p.m., there were no evacuation orders or major road closures in effect, department officials tell Maui Now. Residents and visitors in the area should stay alert.  Updates will be provided if the situation escalates. 

