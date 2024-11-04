Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2024

November 4, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:02 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 12:05 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of gale force lows progressing across the north pacific will send multiple northwest and north swells towards the Hawaiian Islands. The current medium-period, northwest (330 degree) will gradually subside over the next thirty-six hours. The next northwest swell will fill in on Thursday, be comparatively short- period, and peak below High Surf critera. A longer period northwest swell is expected Friday and Saturday, and could reach advisory levels. A yet even larger swell is possible Sunday and Monday. 


A weak front arriving later in the week will strengthen trade winds and cause an increase in short-period waves along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
