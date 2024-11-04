Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 12:05 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of gale force lows progressing across the north pacific will send multiple northwest and north swells towards the Hawaiian Islands. The current medium-period, northwest (330 degree) will gradually subside over the next thirty-six hours. The next northwest swell will fill in on Thursday, be comparatively short- period, and peak below High Surf critera. A longer period northwest swell is expected Friday and Saturday, and could reach advisory levels. A yet even larger swell is possible Sunday and Monday.

A weak front arriving later in the week will strengthen trade winds and cause an increase in short-period waves along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.