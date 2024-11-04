Maui Surf Forecast for November 05, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of gale force lows progressing across the north pacific will send multiple northwest and north swells towards the Hawaiian Islands. The current medium-period, northwest (330 degree) will gradually subside over the next thirty-six hours. The next northwest swell will fill in on Thursday, be comparatively short- period, and peak below High Surf critera. A longer period northwest swell is expected Friday and Saturday, and could reach advisory levels. A yet even larger swell is possible Sunday and Monday.
A weak front arriving later in the week will strengthen trade winds and cause an increase in short-period waves along east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com