Maui voting reminders ahead of the General Election

Ballot drop box at the Kalana o Maui County Building in Wailuku.

Voters should have already received their ballot in the mail for the 2024 General Election. Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their County Elections Division to request a replacement ballot or visit a voter service center. New Hawaiʻi voters needing to register for the 2024 General Election can register and vote in person at any of the voter service centers. Individuals must be a US Citizen, Hawaiʻi resident, and be at least 18 years of age to register and vote.

All voters are reminded that voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters must be in line at a voter service center, or their voted ballots must be received by the deadline, not postmarked, to be counted. A list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours for Maui can be found below. Other sites throughout the state are posted at elections.hawaii.gov.

Click here to view an interactive map of statewide locations for Voter Service Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes. Voter service centers provide accessible in-person voting, same day voter registration, and collection of voted ballots. Ballot Drop Boxes are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division.

Voter Service Center locations are listed below:

County of Maui Voter Service Centers Hours of Operation Locations General Election

Oct. 22, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024

Daily except Sundays

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nov. 5, 2024

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

395 Waena Street

Wailuku, HI 96793 General Election

Oct. 31, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024

Daily except Sundays

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Nov. 5, 2024

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Filipino Clubhouse

450 Jacaranda Street

Lanai City, HI 96763 Lahaina Civic Center

1840 Honoapiilani Highway

Lahaina, HI 96761 Mitchell Pauole Center

Conference Room

90 Ainoa Street

Kaunakakai, HI 96748 General Election

Oct. 26, 2024

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hāna High & Elementary School

4111 Hāna Highway

Hāna, HI 96713

Ballot Drop Box locations are listed below:

Hours of Operation Locations General Election

Open facility/park hours from Oct. 18, 2024,

until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024 Filipino Clubhouse

450 Jacaranda St.

Lānaʻi City, HI 96763 Haʻikū Community Center

Hāna Highway at Pilialoha St.

Haʻikū, HI 96708 Hāna Fire Station

4655 Hāna Highway

Hāna, HI 96713 Hannibal Tavares Community Center

91 Pukalani St.

Pukalani, HI 96768 Kahului Fire Station

200 Dairy Road

Kahului, HI 96732 Kalana O Maui

County Building

200 S. High St.

Wailuku, HI 96793 Kīhei Community Center

303 E. Lipoa St.

Kīhei, HI 96753 Kula Fire Station

50 Calasa Road

Kula, HI 96790 Lahaina Civic Center

1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway

Lahaina, HI 96761 Makawao Fire Station

134 Makawao Ave.

Makawao, HI 96768 Mitchell Pauole Center

90 Ainoa St.

Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Nāpili Fire Station

4950 Hanawai St.

Lahaina, HI 96761 Pāʻia Community Center

252 Hāna Highway

Pāʻia, HI 96779 University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

310 W. Kaahumanu Ave.

Kahului, HI 96732

Near Maui Swap Meet, entrance from Wahine Pio Avenue Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

395 Waena St.

Wailuku, HI 96793 Wailea Fire Station

300 Kilohana Drive

Kīhei, HI 96753 General Election

Oct. 26, 2024

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hāna High & Elementary School

4111 Hāna Highway

Hāna, HI 96713

For all official election information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).