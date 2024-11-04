Maui Election

Maui voting reminders ahead of the General Election

November 4, 2024, 8:50 AM HST
Ballot drop box at the Kalana o Maui County Building in Wailuku. PC: Wendy Osher.

Voters should have already received their ballot in the mail for the 2024 General Election. Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their County Elections Division to request a replacement ballot or visit a voter service center.  New Hawaiʻi voters needing to register for the 2024 General Election can register and vote in person at any of the voter service centers. Individuals must be a US Citizen, Hawaiʻi resident, and be at least 18 years of age to register and vote.   

All voters are reminded that voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters must be in line at a voter service center, or their voted ballots must be received by the deadline, not postmarked, to be counted. A list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours for Maui can be found below. Other sites throughout the state are posted at elections.hawaii.gov.   

Click here to view an interactive map of statewide locations for Voter Service Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes. Voter service centers provide accessible in-person voting, same day voter registration, and collection of voted ballots. Ballot Drop Boxes are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division.

Voter Service Center locations are listed below:

County of Maui Voter Service Centers
Hours of OperationLocations
General Election
Oct. 22, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024
Daily except Sundays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, 2024
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.		Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena Street
Wailuku, HI 96793
General Election
Oct. 31, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024
Daily except Sundays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, 2024
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.		Filipino Clubhouse
450 Jacaranda Street
Lanai City, HI 96763
Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapiilani Highway
Lahaina, HI 96761
Mitchell Pauole Center
Conference Room
90 Ainoa Street
Kaunakakai, HI 96748
General Election
Oct. 26, 2024
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.		Hāna High & Elementary School
4111 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713

Ballot Drop Box locations are listed below:

Hours of OperationLocations
General Election
Open facility/park hours from Oct. 18, 2024,
until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024		Filipino Clubhouse
450 Jacaranda St.
Lānaʻi City, HI 96763
Haʻikū Community Center
Hāna Highway at Pilialoha St.
Haʻikū, HI 96708
Hāna Fire Station
4655 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713
Hannibal Tavares Community Center
91 Pukalani St.
Pukalani, HI 96768
Kahului Fire Station
200 Dairy Road
Kahului, HI 96732
Kalana O Maui
County Building
200 S. High St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
Kīhei Community Center
303 E. Lipoa St.
Kīhei, HI 96753
Kula Fire Station
50 Calasa Road
Kula, HI 96790
Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway
Lahaina, HI 96761
Makawao Fire Station
134 Makawao Ave.
Makawao, HI 96768
Mitchell Pauole Center
90 Ainoa St.
Kaunakakai, HI 96748
Nāpili Fire Station
4950 Hanawai St.
Lahaina, HI 96761
Pāʻia Community Center
252 Hāna Highway
Pāʻia, HI 96779
University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
310 W. Kaahumanu Ave.
Kahului, HI 96732
Near Maui Swap Meet, entrance from Wahine Pio Avenue
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailea Fire Station
300 Kilohana Drive
Kīhei, HI 96753
General Election
Oct. 26, 2024
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.		Hāna High & Elementary School
4111 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713

For all official election information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).   

Comments

