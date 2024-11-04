Maui voting reminders ahead of the General Election
Voters should have already received their ballot in the mail for the 2024 General Election. Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their County Elections Division to request a replacement ballot or visit a voter service center. New Hawaiʻi voters needing to register for the 2024 General Election can register and vote in person at any of the voter service centers. Individuals must be a US Citizen, Hawaiʻi resident, and be at least 18 years of age to register and vote.
All voters are reminded that voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters must be in line at a voter service center, or their voted ballots must be received by the deadline, not postmarked, to be counted. A list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours for Maui can be found below. Other sites throughout the state are posted at elections.hawaii.gov.
Click here to view an interactive map of statewide locations for Voter Service Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes. Voter service centers provide accessible in-person voting, same day voter registration, and collection of voted ballots. Ballot Drop Boxes are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division.
Voter Service Center locations are listed below:
|County of Maui Voter Service Centers
|Hours of Operation
|Locations
|General Election
Oct. 22, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024
Daily except Sundays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, 2024
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena Street
Wailuku, HI 96793
|General Election
Oct. 31, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024
Daily except Sundays
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 5, 2024
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Filipino Clubhouse
450 Jacaranda Street
Lanai City, HI 96763
|Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapiilani Highway
Lahaina, HI 96761
|Mitchell Pauole Center
Conference Room
90 Ainoa Street
Kaunakakai, HI 96748
|General Election
Oct. 26, 2024
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Hāna High & Elementary School
4111 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713
Ballot Drop Box locations are listed below:
|Hours of Operation
|Locations
|General Election
Open facility/park hours from Oct. 18, 2024,
until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024
|Filipino Clubhouse
450 Jacaranda St.
Lānaʻi City, HI 96763
|Haʻikū Community Center
Hāna Highway at Pilialoha St.
Haʻikū, HI 96708
|Hāna Fire Station
4655 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713
|Hannibal Tavares Community Center
91 Pukalani St.
Pukalani, HI 96768
|Kahului Fire Station
200 Dairy Road
Kahului, HI 96732
|Kalana O Maui
County Building
200 S. High St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
|Kīhei Community Center
303 E. Lipoa St.
Kīhei, HI 96753
|Kula Fire Station
50 Calasa Road
Kula, HI 96790
|Lahaina Civic Center
1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway
Lahaina, HI 96761
|Makawao Fire Station
134 Makawao Ave.
Makawao, HI 96768
|Mitchell Pauole Center
90 Ainoa St.
Kaunakakai, HI 96748
|Nāpili Fire Station
4950 Hanawai St.
Lahaina, HI 96761
|Pāʻia Community Center
252 Hāna Highway
Pāʻia, HI 96779
|University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
310 W. Kaahumanu Ave.
Kahului, HI 96732
Near Maui Swap Meet, entrance from Wahine Pio Avenue
|Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
|Wailea Fire Station
300 Kilohana Drive
Kīhei, HI 96753
|General Election
Oct. 26, 2024
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Hāna High & Elementary School
4111 Hāna Highway
Hāna, HI 96713
For all official election information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).