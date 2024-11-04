Mokuʻula Film Premiere at The Sphere in Māʻalaea

Mokuʻula Film Premiere. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Mokuʻula, once the spiritual and political center of the Hawaiian Kingdom, is the subject of a groundbreaking 360-degree animated film that will have its first public showing on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. at The Sphere at the Maui Ocean Center. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents the public premiere of E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula — Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula, an evocative animated film that weaves together the powerful stories of the island’s royal past.

Nestled in the waters of Mokuhinia Pond, Mokuʻula was once the piko of the Hawaiian world. Revered as one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawaiʻi, this island served as a spiritual, political, and economic hub through all eras of Hawaiian history. Home to King Kamehameha III and a residence for Hawaiian royalty, Mokuʻula is a sacred place, and the dwelling of the powerful Mo’o guardian Kihawahine.

Today, the island lies buried beneath Malu ‘Ulu o Lele Park in Lahaina, inaccessible to the public, with only a few interpretative signs hinting at its historical and spiritual importance.

Efforts to share the stories of Mokuʻula with the broader community have been challenging, as the site’s physical remains are minimal and the artifacts to showcase are limited. However, since 2021, with the guidance of community members, cultural practitioners, and kūpuna, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation has embarked on an innovative way to honor the legacy of Mokuʻula through animation, using oral histories and expert guidance of Hawaiians connected to the site.

Creating an immersive experience for viewers through a 360-degree animation, this film transcends traditional museum displays and brings back to life the history of Mokuʻula, from its early significance as a sacred island to its role as the heart of the Hawaiian Kingdom and explores the ongoing efforts to restore and preserve its cultural legacy.

As part of a broader initiative to deepen public understanding and respect for Hawaiian heritage, this audiovisual exhibition is an extraordinary opportunity for the public to connect with it in a vivid and emotionally resonant way and marks a vital step in reviving the presence and significance of Mokuʻula in the community.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation hopes this film will inspire deeper respect and curiosity about this sacred site, furthering efforts to protect and revive one of Hawaiʻi’s most sacred places.

Support provided by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.