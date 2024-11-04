Pacific Resource Partnership announces new executive director, Nathaniel Kinney

Nathaniel Kinney, new executive director of the Pacific Resource Partnership. Courtesy photo

Nathaniel Kinney is the new executive director of the Pacific Resource Partnership, a nonprofit representing the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters, the largest construction union in the state with about 6,000 members.

According to an announcement from the partnership, Kinney has more than 15 years of experience in construction, government and labor relations.

“Kinney brings a deep commitment to advancing the interests of Hawai‘i’s working families and promoting sustainable development in the state.,” the announcement says.

Kinney joins Pacific Resource Partnership after serving as the political and education director at the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters. There, he led efforts to enhance worker rights and employment opportunities for union member while also advocating for more than 250 general contractors. He has also served as executive director at the Hawai‘i Construction Alliance from 2018 to 2021 and director of government relations for the Finishing Trades Network. He was an executive assistant to former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in 2013.

“Nathaniel’s extensive background in both the public and private sectors, along with his commitment to advocating for a strong construction workforce and affordable housing, make him well suited to lead Pacific Resource Partnership into the future,” said Dale Sakamoto Yoneda, co-chair of PRP’s Board of Directors. “His vision and experience will help shape a prosperous future for Hawai‘i’s people.”

Ron Taketa, executive secretary-treasurer of the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters, said: “Nathaniel has a proven track record of forming coalitions that deliver real benefits for Hawai‘i’s middle class. His ability to bring together diverse stakeholders ensures the men and women of our union, alongside our general contractors, can continue to build the homes that are needed to keep our residents here in the islands. We look forward to seeing his leadership drive positive change for our communities across Hawai‘i.”

“I am honored to lead the team at Pacific Resource Partnership and will continue to build upon the organization’s strong advocacy for our union members, general contractors and the overall well-being of the people of our state,” Kinney said. “My focus will be on advocating for solutions that reduce our high cost of living and addresses the urgent need for more housing in all four counties. Together, we will work to build a better future for our residents, ensuring Hawai‘i remains a place where families can thrive for generations to come.”