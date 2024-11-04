Portion of Honoapiʻilani Highway to be closed in Waikapū for sewer line work

Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision (Final Environmental Assessment/FONSI – October 2020). PC: DHHL

Motorists are advised of a full road closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) between Kuʻikahi Drive and Pilikana Street for sewer line work for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Pu‘unani Homestead Subdivision.

The road will be closed beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 until 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. The road may be opened sooner if construction is completed ahead of schedule. Schedule updates or changes will be posted on HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

During the work, traffic will be detoured. For highway users heading north or south on Honoapiʻilani Highway, nearby streets, Kuʻikahi Drive, Waiale Road and Waikō Road will be used as detours.

Access to and from Pilikana Street will remain open with highway users limited to left turns into Pilikana and right turns out of Pilikana.

Crews will be installing a sewer line across Honoapiʻilani Highway which includes digging a 14-foot-deep trench.

Given the width of the trench opening, installation of a steel plate to allow for nighttime reopening of the road is not optimal for public safety.

Work is being performed during the day as it is seabird fallout season from Sept. 15 – Dec. 15, when young seabirds leave their nests for the first time and may become disoriented by artificial lighting.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in the area. Highway users should heed all signs.