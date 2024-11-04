Maui News

Search underway for missing snorkeler off Kauaʻi 

November 4, 2024, 5:36 AM HST
A search is underway for a 59-year-old man who was last seen snorkeling off Kauaʻi Sunday.

Watchstanders with the US Coast Guard received the report at approximately 12:15 p.m. from Kauaʻi Fire Department dispatchers that the man had become separated from his group at about 11:45 a.m. ʻAnini Beach in Kalihiwai. The search also includes personnel from the Kauaʻi Ocean Safety Department.

The missing man was last seen wearing pinkish-red board shorts, a black snorkel with an orange tip, and black water shoes with no shirt. 

Anyone with information to assist in the search is asked to contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600. 

