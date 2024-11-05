4.8 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island part of ongoing swarm beneath Pāhala

Pāhala earthquake, Nov. 5, 2024. PC: USGS/HVO

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake reported overnight on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, was part of an ongoing swarm of deep seismicity that has been occurring beneath the Pāhala area since 2019, according to scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The quake occurred at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, about 3 miles southwest of Pāhala, at a depth of 24 miles below sea level, according to the HVO.

The HVO reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes. Scientists continue to monitor the area for any changes, and report that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement following the quake saying no tsunami is expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

There were 190 felt reports within the first half-hour according to the USGS Did You Feel It? website, with scattered reports coming from as far away as Oʻahu.