A Catalyst for Change: Indigenous Innovation at Hawai‘i Convention Center, Nov. 8

A Catalyst for Change: Indigenous Innovation at Hawai‘i Convention Center. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi will be hosting A Catalyst for Change: Indigenous Innovation at UH, A UH Innovation Conference this Friday, Nov. 8 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. Conference panels and presentations will discuss how the UH System is supporting community, co-produced research and initiatives that are uplifting ancestral practices and positioning community practitioners as innovators.

Led by the UH System Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation, panelists and presenters will share how UH and its partners are doing the following:

Setting the context for Indigenous-centered innovation.

Restoring health through Indigenous practices.

Weaving ancestral and contemporary technologies through a new data visualization program called Indigenous Data Hubs.

Integrating Indigenous knowledge and social innovation.

Growing Indigenous innovation partnerships and initiatives.

The full program/agenda for Friday, Nov. 8 runs from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Lili‘u Theater.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The UH System Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation and partners will be discussing:

8:35 a.m. – Setting the Context for Indigenous-Centered Innovation with keynote speakers:

Kūhaʻo Zane , board president, Edith Kanaka ‘ole Foundation & creative director, Sig Zane Designs

, board president, Edith Kanaka ‘ole Foundation & creative director, Sig Zane Designs Kamuela Enos, director, UH System OIKI

9:25 a.m. – Restoring Regional Health through Indigenous Practices with panelists:

Aimee Grace , director, UH System Office of Strategic Health Initiatives

director, UH System Office of Strategic Health Initiatives Puni Jackson , program director of Ho‘oulu ‘Āina at Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services

, program director of Ho‘oulu ‘Āina at Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services Robin E. S. Miyamoto , director of Clinical Services and associate professor, Department of Native Hawaiian Health, John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH Mānoa

director of Clinical Services and associate professor, Department of Native Hawaiian Health, John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH Mānoa Lisa Linda Natividad , professor of social work, University of Guam

, professor of social work, University of Guam Rachelle Robley, moderator and director, UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

10:35 a.m. – Pewa: Weaving Ancestral and Contemporary Technologies: Indigenous Data Hubs with presenters:

Tracy Bui , Hawaii Data Science Institute fellow and graduate research assistant at the Laboratory for Advanced Visualization & Applications (also known as LAVA lab)

, Hawaii Data Science Institute fellow and graduate research assistant at the Laboratory for Advanced Visualization & Applications (also known as LAVA lab) Ulukoa Duhaylonsod , archaeologist and ethnohistorian, Ka‘uikiokapō (joining by Zoom)

, archaeologist and ethnohistorian, Ka‘uikiokapō (joining by Zoom) Marissa Halim , research assistant, LAVA at UH Mānoa

, research assistant, LAVA at UH Mānoa Shaelyn Loo , UH Mānoa computer science junior and Indigenous Data Hub fellow; and

, UH Mānoa computer science junior and Indigenous Data Hub fellow; and Kari Noe, Indigenous technology specialist, UH System Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation

12:05 p.m. – Trajectory for Indigenous Innovation with keynote speaker:

Nikora Ngaropo, CEO and founder of Nikora Ngaropo Motion Design NNMD and Young Animators in New Zealand

12:50 p.m. – Integrating Indigenous Knowledge and Social Innovation for an Abundant Future, a Showcase with panelists:

Kelsey Amos , co-CEO, Purple Maiʻa Foundation

, co-CEO, Purple Maiʻa Foundation Mikiala Lidstone , executive director, Ulu Aʻe Learning Center

, executive director, Ulu Aʻe Learning Center Kukui Maunakea-Forth , founder & executive director, MAʻO Organic Farms

, founder & executive director, MAʻO Organic Farms Kūhaʻo Zane , board president, Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation & creative director, Sig Zane Designs

, board president, Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation & creative director, Sig Zane Designs Alec Wagner, moderator and program manager, Design and Innovation, Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

1:50 p.m. – Growing Indigenous Innovation Partnerships and Initiatives with panelists: