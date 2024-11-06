Coast Guard suspends search for missing snorkeler off Kauaʻi

The Coast Guard suspended its search at noon Wednesday for a 58-year old Arizona man who went missing while snorkeling off the coast of Kauaʻi Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 72 hours, covering more than 1,300 square nautical miles.

“It is with heavy hearts that we suspend our search efforts for the missing man,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nic Iannarone, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

“It’s never easy when we suspend the search for a missing swimmer, and when we cannot provide complete closure for someone’s family. Everyone involved worked tirelessly for this reason, and our sincere condolences are with the man’s family,” said Kaua‘i Fire Chief Michael Gibson.

“We are truly grateful for the efforts of all the agencies and volunteers who participated in the search,” said KPD Assistant Chief Kalani Ke. “Our hearts are with the missing person’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we appreciate the support of everyone involved.”

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday from Kauaʻi Fire Department dispatchers that a snorkeler had become separated from his group at about 11:45 a.m. off ʻAnini Beach near Princeville, Kauaʻi.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Kauai and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak also joined the search.

Involved in the search: