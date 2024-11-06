Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|7-10
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west-facing shores will trend up this this evening with the arrival of a pair of overlapping moderate sized medium-period north-northwest swells. This, combined with strong northeast winds, will create rough conditions for most north- facing shores that will last through the weekend.
A second pair of moderate sized long-period northwest swells could move through during the early to middle part of next week, potentially bringing a more sizable boost to north and west facing shores.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated but choppy through early next week due to the strong trade wind flow over and upstream of the Islands.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com