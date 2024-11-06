Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 7-10 5-7 West Facing 1-3 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:16 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:22 AM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west-facing shores will trend up this this evening with the arrival of a pair of overlapping moderate sized medium-period north-northwest swells. This, combined with strong northeast winds, will create rough conditions for most north- facing shores that will last through the weekend.

A second pair of moderate sized long-period northwest swells could move through during the early to middle part of next week, potentially bringing a more sizable boost to north and west facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated but choppy through early next week due to the strong trade wind flow over and upstream of the Islands.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.