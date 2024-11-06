Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2024

November 6, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
7-10
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:16 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west-facing shores will trend up this this evening with the arrival of a pair of overlapping moderate sized medium-period north-northwest swells. This, combined with strong northeast winds, will create rough conditions for most north- facing shores that will last through the weekend. 


A second pair of moderate sized long-period northwest swells could move through during the early to middle part of next week, potentially bringing a more sizable boost to north and west facing shores. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated but choppy through early next week due to the strong trade wind flow over and upstream of the Islands. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
