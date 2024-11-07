Kahului gas prices decrease from week and year before levels

The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are on the decline. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.57, which is two cents lower than last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.10, which is three cents less than last week.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.57, which is six cents lower than last week and 24 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.46, two cents less than last week and 15 cents lower than last year.

Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.19, two cents less than last week and eight cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.77, one cent higher than last week and nine cents lower than a year ago.

“”Gas prices in Hawaiʻi are dropping, in line with the nationwide trend,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

Prices as of 9 a.m., Nov. 7:

AAA Hawaiʻi weekend gas watch (Nov. 7, 2024)