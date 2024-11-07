Maui News

Kahului gas prices decrease from week and year before levels

November 7, 2024, 3:45 PM HST
The AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch reports that gas prices are on the decline. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.57, which is two cents lower than last week and 18 cents lower than a year ago. The national average gas price is $3.10, which is three cents less than last week. 

  • In Kahului, the average price is $4.57, which is six cents lower than last week and 24 cents lower than a year ago.
  • In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.46, two cents less than last week and 15 cents lower than last year.
  • Līhuʻe’s average regular price is $5.19, two cents less than last week and eight cents lower than a year ago.
  • The Hilo average gas price is $4.77, one cent higher than last week and nine cents lower than a year ago.

“”Gas prices in Hawaiʻi are dropping, in line with the nationwide trend,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

Prices as of 9 a.m., Nov. 7: 

AAA Hawaiʻi weekend gas watch (Nov. 7, 2024)

