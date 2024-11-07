Lahainaluna Road to reopen for unrestricted access after smokestack declared safe

Lahainaluna Road checkpoint near Pioneer Mill Smokestack. PC: County of Maui

Lahainaluna Road will officially reopen for unrestricted public access at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, according to an announcement from the County of Maui.

County officials say this marks a significant milestone in the recovery process, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers have successfully completed all debris removal activities in the area surrounding Lahainaluna Road and the Pioneer Mill Smokestack. “After rigorous structural engineering tests, the smokestack has been declared structurally safe, ensuring the continued safety of the public,” according to a county news release.

On Oct. 3, 2024, a 150-foot fall zone had been established in all directions surrounding the Pioneer Mill Smokestack while structural evaluations were ongoing. This safety measure led to the barricading of portions of Lahainaluna Road and Mill Street, restricting access through those points. A security checkpoint was also relocated to Lahainaluna and Kuhua streets to monitor the fall zone and facilitate access if evacuation became necessary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the completion of the structural review and the smokestack deemed safe, these security checkpoints and the associated barricades will be removed by 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Lahainaluna Road checkpoint near Pioneer Mill Smokestack. PC: County of Maui

Additionally, the County has completed resurfacing and sign replacement work on Lahainaluna Road. With the final phase of infrastructure improvements now completed, all road closures and barricades, including those mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kuhua Street, will be reallocated to allow for the smooth flow of traffic.

“We are pleased to inform the community that these critical recovery milestones have been achieved,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “With debris operations in the area completed and Lahainaluna Road to be fully accessible, we are one step closer to returning to normalcy. Mahalo to our Public Works employees for their diligence in conducting engineering studies to ensure the community’s safety.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County encourages all drivers and pedestrians to remain cautious, as it may take time to adjust to road conditions, and traffic patterns may shift in the coming days.

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org.