Veteran communicator Bill Brennan named Director of Communications at OHA. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has selected veteran communicator Bill Brennan as its new Director of Communications. He began his new role on Nov. 1.



In his new capacity, Brennan will be responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies and organizational messaging, managing media relations, and supervising content on OHA’s social media and website channels as well as the agency’s Ka Wai Ola monthly newspaper.



Brennan most recently served as News Director at KITV. He has worked as a Director of Communications for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, as a Press Secretary to the Mayor for the City and County of Honolulu, as a Public Information Officer for the State of Hawaiʻi, and as an executive producer, reporter and anchor for KHON FOX2. Brennan also volunteers as a book narrator at the Hawaiʻi State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled.



Brennan carries a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio State. He said he is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“It is an honor for me to become a member of Team OHA and to work every day to improve the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. I don’t know if there is a more noble calling in Hawaiʻi nei,” Brennan said. “Since moving to the islands more than 30 years ago, I’ve had the distinct privilege of learning about the people and the culture of this special place at the feet of some amazing kumu. I hope to honor them with my work here.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Brennan to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. He brings vast experience in both journalism and public service, which is essential as we continue to engage and inform our community,” said OHA Ka Pouhana/CEO Stacy Kealohalani Ferriera. “Billʻs extensive background as a reporter and press secretary will be invaluable in strengthening our communications and ensuring that the voices, moʻolelo and issues that matter to Native Hawaiians are heard and understood across Hawaiʻi and beyond.”