Department of Hawaiian Home Lands proposes ag lot subdivision on Molokaʻi

A map shows the location of a proposed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands agricultural subdivision project on Molokaʻi. PC: Screen grab from a draft environmental assessment prepared by planning consultant Munekiyo Hiraga

Public comments are due Nov. 22 on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands agricultural lot subdivision on Molokaʻi.

Called the “Hoʻolehua Scattered Lots Subdivision,” project plans call for subdividing five, mostly vacant parcels of 51.7 acres into 12 lots, each of approximately 5,000 square feet. The lots are owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and would be designated for agricultural use.

The lots will help meet the high demand for homesteading opportunities, according to the department. It maintains a waiting list of thousands of beneficiary applicants for homestead leases. As of June 2023, the Molokaʻi waiting list stood at approximately 1,135.

Improvements needed to make the subdivided lots suitable for lease to beneficiaries include paved driveways and constructing access driveways from Moʻomomi and Farrington avenues and access driveways from Puʻu Kapele Avenue.

The “Hoʻolehua Scattered Lots Subdivision” is on about 51.7 acres. Plans call for subdividing five, mostly vacant parcels into 12 lots of about 5,000 square feet each. . PC: Screen grab from an Office of Environmental Quality Control online newsletter

Roadway improvements include minimal grading and a 20-foot-wide paved road to provide site access. Waterlines will be needed for irrigation and domestic water use.

The project includes demolishing a dilapidated house and greenhouse located on two parcels and closing a septic tank in accordance with Department of Health regulations. A newer, abandoned home on portions of two parcels will be assessed to determine if it can be leased, according to the state agency.

The draft environmental assessment can be viewed here.

For more information from the agency, send email to cornelius.f.nugent@hawaii.gov. The project consultant is Munekiyo Hiraga. To submit comments, email planning@munekiyohiraga.com.