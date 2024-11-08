Gov. Green grants 16 hours of holiday leave; all executive offices closed Nov. 29

Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday the full closure of all executive branch offices on Nov. 29, the same day as “Black Friday,” as one of two days for paid administrative leave for state employees. File photo. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green is giving state employees 16 hours of paid administrative leave “in recognition of the upcoming holiday season,” according to an announcement from the Office of the Governor.

One of the days off will be Nov. 29, “Black Friday.” All state executive branch offices will be closed that day. The other days available for employees to take off are Christmas or New Year’s Eve, Dec. 24 or Dec. 31. However, essential public services will remain operational.

“The holiday season is an essential time to spend with family and friends, especially as schools are closed. Black Friday is an important day for small businesses across our state,” Green said. “As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to take this time to rest, enjoy quality time with loved ones and support local businesses across our islands. By shopping local, we help sustain our communities, strengthen our economy and preserve the unique spirit of Hawai‘i.”



State employees in essential roles, such as those in law enforcement, fire services, corrections and emergency management, will be able to schedule administrative leave at an alternative date to ensure uninterrupted public service.



For more information, employees may contact their department heads or the Department of Human Resources Development.



A copy of the executive memorandum can be found here.

