Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:51 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 09:44 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A reinforcing medium period NW to NNW swell has started to fill in this afternoon and should peak tonight into early Saturday, then gradually decline over the weekend. A moderate NW swell is expected to fill in on Monday and will likely peak near advisory levels late Monday. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger NW swell on Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf for N and W facing shores next week Wednesday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the early next week due to the breezy trade winds. Long range models are showing a significant increase of windswell towards the later half of next week due a large fetch of strong trade winds setting up over and upstream of the state. Surf should easily reach advisory thresholds and it may reach warning levels along east facing shores during its peak towards the end of next week.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. Tiny long-period pulses will be possible over the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.