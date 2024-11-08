Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2024

November 8, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:51 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 09:44 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A reinforcing medium period NW to NNW swell has started to fill in this afternoon and should peak tonight into early Saturday, then gradually decline over the weekend. A moderate NW swell is expected to fill in on Monday and will likely peak near advisory levels late Monday. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger NW swell on Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf for N and W facing shores next week Wednesday. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the early next week due to the breezy trade winds. Long range models are showing a significant increase of windswell towards the later half of next week due a large fetch of strong trade winds setting up over and upstream of the state. Surf should easily reach advisory thresholds and it may reach warning levels along east facing shores during its peak towards the end of next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of next week. Tiny long-period pulses will be possible over the next few days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments