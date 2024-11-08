Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea presents November entertainment lineup

November 8, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
Kalani Peʻa. Photo By: Antonio Agosto

The Shops at Wailea presents a lineup of lively and meaningful events for November, bringing together the spirit of the season with local talent, music, and community support. Below are some of the highlights:

Wailea Wednesdays: The beloved weekly music series at The Shops at Wailea continues every Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Lower-Level Performance Area:

  • Nov. 13 – Rama Camarillo
  • Nov. 20 – Max Angel
  • Nov. 27 – Myja Bayle

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea: On Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m., guests can enjoy a special concert featuring Kalani Pe’a – Grammy Award-winning artist whose soulful voice will fill the evening with Hawaiian melodies. This concert will support the Maui Food Bank, continuing The Shops’ commitment to supporting the local community. 

Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea

