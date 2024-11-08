Maui County voters have until Nov. 13 to fix deficient ballots. File photo

Maui County voters who received notification of an issue with their ballot return envelope for the this year’s General Election have until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 to fix the issue so that their ballot may be counted.

As of Nov. 7, 2024, the total number of ballot envelopes that remain with deficient conditions is 1,069, according to the Office of the County Clerk. This number has been steadily decreasing because the Clerk’s Office began contacting voters with issues as soon as ballot envelopes began to be received in mid-October. Many voters have successfully fixed their ballots.

“Every voter with a deficient ballot envelope has been mailed a letter with an affidavit form and instructions,” said County Clerk Moana Lutey. “These letters were mailed out as the ballot return envelopes were received. The Clerk’s office followed up with emails, and voters who have not responded are being contacted by phone if that information is available in their voter record. We urge any affected voter to submit their completed affidavit as soon as possible.”

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

Voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting Hawaii.BallotTrax.net. For additional information, contact the Clerk’s Election’s Division at 808-270-7749.