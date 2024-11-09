Maui News

Call for guided astronomy and hiking tour Commercial Use Authorizations in Haleakalā National Park    

November 9, 2024, 12:00 PM HST
Haleakalā National Park rangers talking with visitors at sunrise. NPS photo by Jill Peters

Haleakalā National Park is now accepting applications for commercial guided astronomy and hiking tours to be conducted in the park under Commercial Use Authorizations. All applications must be received by the park on Dec. 13, 2024, by 4 p.m. HST.   

Four astronomy tour permits, and six guided hiking tour permits are available and will be valid for two years (Jan. 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2026).  A multi-step selection process will be used by the National Park Service.

To obtain an application and additional information about this business opportunity, go online to Applying for a CUA – Commercial Use Authorizations (US National Park Service). Interested applicants can also contact Rachel Jackson, Fee and Commercial Services Manager, at HALE_Commercial_Manager@nps.gov

