Māori leader set as featured guest Tuesday during Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series

Mayor Richard Bissen will host Māori leader Moto Peters on Nov. 12 during the Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series. PC: screen grab from County of Maui / Akakū live stream.

Māori leader Moto Peters will discuss ways to enhance ecological ethics on Tuesday as part of the County of Maui Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series.

Peters will speak on “Common Unity of Indigenous People’s Cultures in the Pacific and Around the World” at noon in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Kalana O Maui county building in Wailuku. At 4:30 p.m., Peters will share about “Cross Polynization Coordination for Peace and our Planet” at the County Office of Economic Development conference room on the third floor of One Main Plaza at 220 Main St. in Wailuku.

Peters is a pastor and community leader from Whakatāne Aotearoa, New Zealand. He is known for his contributions to Māori cultural preservation, community development and leadership. He is recognized for his work in advocating for Māori rights, promoting the revitalization of the Māori language and his involvement in initiatives that support Māori youth and social well-being.

Peters will discuss current campaigns in Aotearoa and his reflections on ways for enhancing ecological ethics among communities to contribute to public policy.

The Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series features individuals dedicated to caring for our planet, sharing their stories and strategies to protect Maui Nui for future generations. This series aims to facilitate essential conversations on climate change and how we can come together to create a more sustainable Maui Nui and a collective world.

For more information, call the Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710.