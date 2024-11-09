Maui County seeing mostly near to above-average rainfall, National Weather Service reports

Maui County residents are getting near to above-average rainfall so far this year. File photo PC: Wendy Osher

Rainfall totals for 2024 through the end of October were mostly near to above average across Maui County, the National Weather Service reports.

The rain gage at West Wailuaiki Stream had the highest year-to-date total of 182.85 inches (97% of average).

Similarly, rain gages along the windward and Upcountry regions of Haleakalā reported mostly near to above average October totals. The remaining areas in Maui County had mostly below average monthly totals.

The US Geological Survey’s rain gage at West Wailuaiki Stream had the highest monthly total of 21.1 inches (123 percent of average), and the highest daily total of 6.04 inches on Oct. 26. The Molokaʻi 1 rain gage had its lowest October total since 2012.

Statewide, stable and dry conditions with light to moderate east to east-southeast winds dominated the weather pattern for the first three weeks of October, forecasters said.

“This was a continuation of the general pattern that started in the second half of September,” their report says. “The dry conditions resulted in a worsening of drought conditions in many parts of the state, and especially along the lower leeward slopes from Maui to Kauaʻi. An increase in low-level moisture during the second half of the month and the nearby presence of low-pressure systems aloft from Oct. 26 into early November greatly increased the rainfall across the state, especially along the windward slopes.