MPD graduates 96th Recruit Class

Maui Police Department’s 96th Recruit Class. PC: MPD

The Maui Police Department held a graduation ceremony for its 96th Recruit Class Friday at the Grand Wailea Maui.

Recruit Kahana Freitas took the Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics.

Other awards presented were the following:

Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award: Recruit Sir Angelo Onnagan

M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Physical Fitness Award: Recruit Elemar Johnross Bayan

Outstanding Notebook Award: Recruit Victor Akauola

Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Veniamin Murashko

The new officers are Victor Akauola, Elemar Johnross Bayan, Jayvee Casio, Kahana Freitas, Veniamin Murashko and Sir Angelo Onnagan.

The newly graduated officers will undergo a minimum of four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.