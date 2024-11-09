‘Sharks After Dark’ goes back to the ’50s on Nov. 16

A trained diver swims with sharks at Maui Ocean Center. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will host its final “Sharks After Dark” event of the year from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Themed 1950s attire is encouraged.

The 21-and-older night will include live ’50s music by Sheryl Renee, who returns following her “Sharks After Dark” debut in August.

Guests can enjoy classic cars on display, after-hours aquarium exhibits, diver presentations at both 7 and 8 p.m., and showings of the immersive “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D experience.



“We have spanned several decades this year with our ‘Sharks After Dark’ themes — from the jazzy ’20s to the grunge and pop music of the ’90s,” said Ryan Corbett, Maui Ocean Center’s marketing coordinator. “We’re looking forward to closing out 2024 with a ‘Back to the ’50s’ theme before returning next year with our St. Patrick’s Day celebration in March.”

Event flyer. Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

Order a “Betty Boop Smash Burger” and other meals at Reef Café along with beer, wine, themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. For dessert, pick up some fudge at the aquarium’s gift store, Maui Ocean Treasures, which will be offering 15 percent off regular priced items during the event (some exclusions apply). Hex Press Maui will also print and sell exclusive T-shirts created for the event.

Admission is $29.95, plus tax, per person at mauioceancenter.com. Annual members receive free entry.