Maui Surf Forecast for November 11, 2024

November 10, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 05:32 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:25 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 04:36 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current medium period NNW (330 degree) swell will continue declining through Monday before the next moderate NW (320 degree) swell builds into Hawaiian waters by early Monday morning and peak near advisory levels by Monday evening. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger NW (320 degree) swell filling in from late Tuesday into Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf along N and W facing shores. 


Surf along E facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week due to the breezy trade winds. Surf heights are expected to build after Tuesday and exceed advisory thresholds along E facing shores during its peak. 


Surf along S facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of this week. Mainly background S swell pulses linger in the long range forecast. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




