Maui Surf Forecast for November 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 6-8 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 05:32 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:25 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:36 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period NNW (330 degree) swell will continue declining through Monday before the next moderate NW (320 degree) swell builds into Hawaiian waters by early Monday morning and peak near advisory levels by Monday evening. This swell will be followed by a slightly larger NW (320 degree) swell filling in from late Tuesday into Wednesday, which should produce advisory level surf along N and W facing shores.

Surf along E facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week due to the breezy trade winds. Surf heights are expected to build after Tuesday and exceed advisory thresholds along E facing shores during its peak.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along S facing shores will remain small and near the seasonal average through the middle of this week. Mainly background S swell pulses linger in the long range forecast.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.