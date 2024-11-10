‘WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY’ improv tour returns to the MACC on Dec. 1

“Whose Live Anyway?” promo image. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” present their new improv tour, “Whose Live Anyway?” in a return visit to Maui on Sunday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray leave audience gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

Audience participation is key to the show so bring suggestions, and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. “Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Laura Hall.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Tickets are $45, $59.50, and $79.50 seats (plus applicable fees). Prices increase day of the show. Find tickets online at mauiarts.org.