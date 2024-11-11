Applicants sought for Josh and Souk Foundation college scholarships

Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation winners from April 2024. Top row (left to right) Caroline Sloper, Tulip Hori, Easton Wright. Bottom row (left to right) Jonah Deshong, Chloe Garcia, Tara Zamani. PC: Jerman Foundation

Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is offering five student scholarships of $1,000 each through the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. The foundation aims to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local high school seniors who will attend an accredited four-year college or university. To date, the program has awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i students who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

The Foundation will award five $1,000 scholarships to five recipients in 2025. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2025-26 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Last spring, six Maui County high school graduates received scholarships. The recipients were Jonah Deshong of Baldwin High School, Chloe Garcia of Maui High School, Tulip Hori of Seabury Hall, Caroline Sloper of Kamehameha Schools Maui, Easton Wright of Kamehameha Schools Maui and Tara Zamani of Kīhei Charter School.

“I encourage all college-bound students in Maui County who have a desire to contribute positively to our community to apply,” Jerman said. “Since the scholarship was founded, there have been numerous students who have graduated and returned to Maui County with a purpose and desire to support our community and island lifestyle.”

Applications are now available online at http://jermanfoundation.org. The application deadline is Feb. 28. The five recipients will be notified on April 1.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Josh Jerman is an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui. He and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program.

For more information, visit http://jermanfoundation.org.