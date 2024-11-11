Maui Surf Forecast for November 12, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Existing medium to long period NW (320 degrees) swell will hold steady just shy of the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold through the first half of tonight. This swell will then subside late tonight into Tuesday. The lull in elevated surf will be short- lived as a larger long period NW (320) begins filling in during the day Tuesday. This swell is forecast to peak above the HSA threshold for N and W facing shores. During its peak, this swell will mix with a small, long period N (340-350) swell that will also peak Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Surf along E facing shores will be dominated by wind waves and short period fresh swell emanating from strong upstream trades. As trades further strengthen from Wednesday onward, surf will build to the HSA threshold (10 ft) along E facing shores perhaps as early as Tuesday night but confidence is higher in reaching the HSA threshold by Wednesday. Surf will build toward the High Surf Warning threshold for E facing shores by the end of the week.
Surf along S facing shores remains small through the period except where there is wrapping of longer period NW swell energy.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com