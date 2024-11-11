Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows unveils new live entertainment venue, “The Branches” on Nov 15

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, celebrated its reopening with the launch of its new oceanfront restaurant and bar, Lahaina Noon, and poolside bar, Pineapple Moon. In a commitment to community, Hawaiian Mele, and the best of Maui artisans, Royal Lahaina Resort announced The Branches set to launch its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, under the lunar forecast of a Full Moon, with Maui-roots artist, Tevana & Company.

Located in the heart of the resort amid its iconic garden bungalows and anchored under a century-old Ficus Elastica tree, The Branches is a new gathering oasis, offering nightly live entertainment, wine and charcuterie pairings for purchase, with reserved leisure seating.

Open to guests and the community at large, walk-ins are welcome and a royal valet service is complimentary for the first three hours with purchase of its culinary offers throughout the resort.

The Branches highlights:

Open to the public, families welcome

Nightly Entertainment: Monday – Sunday Live Music: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Third Fridays will feature larger band performances

Personal Charcuterie Boards curated by TableOne Hospitality – available for purchase, starting at $30++

The Branches lifestyle merchandise

“Roots & Barrel” Bar Trailer offering: Fine Wines, Local Craft Beers, NonAlcoholic and Keiki Beverages – available for purchase. Libations start at $15+ per person

Outside food and beverage are not permitted

Seasonal Local Artisan Night Markets to be announced

Schedule subject to potential buy-outs

The Branches is found under Royal Lahaina Resort’s 100-year-old, 40-foot-tall rubber tree. The 75-foot canopy anchored at the heart of the bungalows (planted when the Bungalows were originally built). It serves as a gathering place for music, wine and star gazing and pop-up artisan experience.

The Branches tree was planted in 1962 amongst all the original bungalows. It is a Ficus Elastica, considered a rubber tree and a cousin of the resilient Lahaina Banyan, which thrives as a Ficus Benghalensis. The Branches canopy is currently 124 feet wide at 64 feet tall and its root system mirroring which thrives from the Kahoma Well.

Featured Artists Include:

Monday: KENNY ROBERTS

Tuesday: JIMMY CANHA, KAWIKA ORTIZ

Wednesday: MARVIN TEVEGA

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2024

Guest Artists:

Hammah House Band | @hammah_house_band

Thursday: JOSH KAHULA

Friday: KAPULE PA’OA

Saturday: GABRIEL GOEBBERT|

Sunday: DARYL STOKES

Artist lineup is curated by Kika Inc. and is subject to change.

Guest artists are welcome, Kanikapila style.

The Branches, culinary. PC: Royal Lahaina Resort

THE BRANCHES – CULINARY

Personal Charcuterie Boards by TableOne Hospitality

Cheese Board | 50

Three cheeses, Lilikoi Jam, Crackers, Toasted Sourdough, Fresh Fruit

Charcuterie Board | 55

Three Meats, Almonds, Toasted Sourdough, Olives, Whole Grain Mustard

Spread Board | 45

Hummus, Tzatziki, Red Pepper Harissa, Vegetable Crudité, Pita

Ambrosia Board | 30

Sliced Seasonal Fruits, Coconut and Yogurt Mousse

S’more Board | 30

Graham Crackers, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Toasted Marshmallows, Chocolate Dipping Sauce

*Boards feed 2-3 guests