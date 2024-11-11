Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows unveils new live entertainment venue, “The Branches” on Nov 15
Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, celebrated its reopening with the launch of its new oceanfront restaurant and bar, Lahaina Noon, and poolside bar, Pineapple Moon. In a commitment to community, Hawaiian Mele, and the best of Maui artisans, Royal Lahaina Resort announced The Branches set to launch its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, under the lunar forecast of a Full Moon, with Maui-roots artist, Tevana & Company.
Located in the heart of the resort amid its iconic garden bungalows and anchored under a century-old Ficus Elastica tree, The Branches is a new gathering oasis, offering nightly live entertainment, wine and charcuterie pairings for purchase, with reserved leisure seating.
Open to guests and the community at large, walk-ins are welcome and a royal valet service is complimentary for the first three hours with purchase of its culinary offers throughout the resort.
The Branches highlights:
- Open to the public, families welcome
- Nightly Entertainment:
- Monday – Sunday
- Live Music: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Third Fridays will feature larger band performances
- Personal Charcuterie Boards curated by TableOne Hospitality – available for purchase, starting at $30++
- The Branches lifestyle merchandise
- “Roots & Barrel” Bar Trailer offering: Fine Wines, Local Craft Beers, NonAlcoholic and Keiki Beverages – available for purchase. Libations start at $15+ per person
- Outside food and beverage are not permitted
- Seasonal Local Artisan Night Markets to be announced
- Schedule subject to potential buy-outs
The Branches is found under Royal Lahaina Resort’s 100-year-old, 40-foot-tall rubber tree. The 75-foot canopy anchored at the heart of the bungalows (planted when the Bungalows were originally built). It serves as a gathering place for music, wine and star gazing and pop-up artisan experience.
The Branches tree was planted in 1962 amongst all the original bungalows. It is a Ficus Elastica, considered a rubber tree and a cousin of the resilient Lahaina Banyan, which thrives as a Ficus Benghalensis. The Branches canopy is currently 124 feet wide at 64 feet tall and its root system mirroring which thrives from the Kahoma Well.
Featured Artists Include:
Monday: KENNY ROBERTS
Tuesday: JIMMY CANHA, KAWIKA ORTIZ
Wednesday: MARVIN TEVEGA
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2024
Guest Artists:
Hammah House Band | @hammah_house_band
Thursday: JOSH KAHULA
Friday: KAPULE PA’OA
Saturday: GABRIEL GOEBBERT|
Sunday: DARYL STOKES
Artist lineup is curated by Kika Inc. and is subject to change.
Guest artists are welcome, Kanikapila style.
THE BRANCHES – CULINARY
Personal Charcuterie Boards by TableOne Hospitality
Cheese Board | 50
Three cheeses, Lilikoi Jam, Crackers, Toasted Sourdough, Fresh Fruit
Charcuterie Board | 55
Three Meats, Almonds, Toasted Sourdough, Olives, Whole Grain Mustard
Spread Board | 45
Hummus, Tzatziki, Red Pepper Harissa, Vegetable Crudité, Pita
Ambrosia Board | 30
Sliced Seasonal Fruits, Coconut and Yogurt Mousse
S’more Board | 30
Graham Crackers, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Toasted Marshmallows, Chocolate Dipping Sauce
*Boards feed 2-3 guests