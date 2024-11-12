Aloha Lā Kūʻokoʻa, a celebration of Hawaiʻi’s Independence set for Nov. 23 at QKC

A Lā Kūʻokoʻa celebration of Hawaiʻi’s Independence takes place on Nov. 23, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. The event is hosted by Hālau ‘o Kapikohānaiāmālama and Kaiāulu by Kamehameha Schools.

The gathering features Hawaiian music and student presentations on center stage, as well as shopping from local vendors. Participants can also view various aloha ʻāina films.

While the kingdom holiday is officially observed on Nov. 28, Lā Kūʻokoʻa celebrations are being held throughout the month.

Lā Kūʻokoʻa is a holiday that was first celebrated in 1843 to honor Hawaiʻi’s sovereignty and independence. That year, the United States, Britain, and France officially recognized Hawaiian independence due to the efforts of the kingdom’s first diplomat, Timoteo Haʻalilio, and his associate, William Richards. Although Haʻalilio passed away on the return voyage to Hawaiʻi, their mission was successful, and Hawaiʻi’s independence was celebrated for the next 50 years.

