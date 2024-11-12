Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|10-14
|12-16
|15-20
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|5-7
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Existing medium to long-period northwest (320 degrees) swell energy will be reinforced by a larger, long-period northwest (320-330) swell later tonight. This swell is forecast to peak well above advisory levels threshold for north and west facing shores Wednesday, potentially nearing High Surf Warning thresholds late Wednesday, before fading Thursday. This swell will mix with a small, long- period north-northwest (340-350) swell that will also peak tonight into Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui, going into effect at 6 AM HST Wednesday.
Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually become more elevated during the second half of the week as trades become stronger locally and upstream of the islands. Surf along east facing shores is expected to build to the advisory level Thursday into Friday, then hold into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores remains small through the period, except for a small bump expected Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
