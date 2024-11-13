Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 12-16 12-16 10-14 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:39 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:39 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long-period northwest (320-330) swell peaked a few hours ago and has begun to slowly trend down. Surf has responded and continues to run at high-end advisory levels this afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui. Surf heights will slowly decrease tonight through Thursday, likely falling below advisory thresholds by Thursday night.

Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually become more elevated from Thursday onward, as the trade winds strengthen further. Surf heights along east facing shores is expected to build to advisory levels Thursday into Friday, and then hold into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores remains small through the period, except for a small bump later today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.