Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large, long-period northwest (320-330) swell peaked a few hours ago and has begun to slowly trend down. Surf has responded and continues to run at high-end advisory levels this afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui. Surf heights will slowly decrease tonight through Thursday, likely falling below advisory thresholds by Thursday night.
Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually become more elevated from Thursday onward, as the trade winds strengthen further. Surf heights along east facing shores is expected to build to advisory levels Thursday into Friday, and then hold into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores remains small through the period, except for a small bump later today.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com