Crews battling fire in Central Maui near intersection of Kuihelani and Honoapiʻilani highways

Kuihelani fire. (1:03 p.m. 11.14.24) PC: JD Pells

Update: 3:18 p.m.

A size estimate and containment are not available at this time for the brush fire in Māʻalaea. There are no reports of injuries or damages. No evacuations have been issued.

Units responding to the scene include: six engines, two mini apparatuses, six tankers, two dozers, three helicopters, MFD personnel and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife personnel.

MFD reported the Maalaea fire at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated at 1:05 p.m. in response to the fire. The fire is located mauka of Honoapiʻilani highway in the Māʻalaea area.

Update:

Honoapiʻilani Highway has been reopened as of 12:12 p.m.

Previous Post:

Maui fire crews are battling a brush fire near the intersection of the Kūihelani and Honoapiʻilani highways in Māʻalaea. The Maui Police Department issued a road closure notice at around 1 p.m. saying traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the Wailuku bound direction is being redirected to Kūihelani due to the fire.

At 1:17 p.m., Maui police issued a traffic update saying the roadway is also closed on Honoapiʻilani Highway from North Kīhei Road to the Scenic Lookout.

At of 1:34 p.m., Maui police also closed North Kīhei Road from South Kīhei Road to the Honoapiʻilani Highway. North Kīhei Road has since reopened at 2:05 p.m.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency says smoke is impacting visibility and water drop operations. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Residents and businesses in the Māʻalaea area should prepare to evacuate if notified by county officials.