Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas on Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, in effect for the leeward areas of all islands from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. A combination of strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph, low relative humidity as low as 40-50%, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
