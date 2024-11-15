Pacific Media Group’s ‘Battle of the Businesses’ for Maui Food Bank raises 50,710 meals

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Food Bank will be able to feed more people in need with the help of funds and food raised during the annual Battle of the Businesses event organized by Pacific Media Group.

This year, 23 businesses raised more than $8,800 and 1,761 pounds of food through the end of October, which combined will provide 50,710 meals to individuals and families across the Maui Food Bank’s network.

Marlene Rice and Chelsey Ham of the Maui Food Bank joined 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanoi and Brandee in selecting two participating businesses to receive a $5,000 PMG advertising campaign each for bringing in the most donations in respective categories. This year’s small business winner was Kula Country Farms, and the big business winner was the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

“We thank all the businesses that have joined forces in the Battle to raise food and funds for our community. Hunger is amongst our neighbors and together we are helping,” said Sherri Grimes, VP and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at Pacific Media Group.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Food Bank reports that the need for food in Maui County remains immense, with the organization continuing to support over 34,000 individuals in need of hunger relief each month.

“Prior to the fires we were serving about 14,000 people a month. Our last count is 35,000 people per month. People don’t realize that there’s still a lot of families and individuals that have been totally displaced by the fires,” said Rice. In years’ past, the Maui Food Bank would bring in eight containers a year; but after the fires, Rice said 46 containers were shipped to Maui in just the first three months.

“One dollar will provide four meals—and that’s because of all the food that we get donated,” said Rice. “Every week containers come in from the mainland. We do as much as we can as far as all of our fresh produce which is pretty much Maui sourced. We try to utilize the farmers here in Maui County because we want to be able to give back to them. But there’s a lot of non-perishable foods that have to come from the mainland.”

“Thanks to our community’s collaborative efforts, we can make a difference for those who are food insecure,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The contributions also come ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Pacific Media Group and The Maui Food Bank extend heartfelt gratitude to the businesses that joined this year’s Battle of the Businesses. The list included participation from six large businesses and 17 small businesses.

Large businesses:

Valley Isle Motors

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Aqua-Aston

TJ’s Warehouse

Marmac Ace Hardware

Pride of Maui

Small businesses:

AAAAA Rent A Space

Alexanders Designs & Remodeling

Aliʻi Kula Lavender Maui

Bobalei LLC

Ceramic Tile Plus

Cosco AC

Habitat for Humanity

Java Jazz

Kihei Rent A Car

Kula Country Farms

Maui Excellent

Maui Sports Cards 808

Miller Media Management

ʻOhana Real Estate Team

Pizza Madness

Paradise in Shave Ice

Waikulu Distillery

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All the food and funds raised during the event stay in Maui County.

Those who are in need of food or want to make a donation can call 808-243-9500. Additional information is available online at mauifoodbank.org.

Editor’s Note: Pacific Media Group is the parent company of Maui Now.