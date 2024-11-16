Community invited to provide input on draft adaptation plan for Hoaloha Park

The Maui Department of Park and Recreation seeks public input on strategies to adapt Hoaloha Park to coastal hazards, including sea-level rise. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to provide input on draft strategies for the adaptation of Hoaloha Park for coastal hazards, including sea level rise. Hoaloha Park is located along the shoreline at Kahului Harbor.

Draft short-term, mid-term and long-term concepts for adapting the park were developed through technical studies and community input following the first community meeting on the project in June 2024.

The public is invited to submit feedback on the adaptation concepts from Oct. 30 through Nov. 30, 2024, by visiting www.mauicounty.gov/parks, clicking on “Parks Planning,” then clicking on “Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan.”

Community input will be used to refine the concepts for inclusion in the Draft Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan, which is planned for release and public review in early 2025.

“The project team worked closely with community stakeholders that use and treasure the park to come up with concepts that preserve the park’s recreational, educational and cultural uses while making the park more welcoming to the community and resilient to coastal hazards,” said DPR Director Patrick McCall. “We mahalo all who have participated to date, and invite everyone to share their mana‘o on the draft concepts.”

The Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan is the County’s first adaptation plan arising out of its Beach Park Vulnerability and Adaptation Study, which can be viewed at www.mauicounty.gov/parks and clicking on “Parks Planning.”

To learn more about the project, view the Hoaloha Park Adaptation Plan on the Parks Planning page at www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Questions about the project may be directed to the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931 or Melissa May, SSFM Project Manager, at mmay@ssfm.com.