A return to Maui for all-star musical trio Island Breeze on Dec. 13

Pictured: Island Breeze members Kenny Endo, Riley Lee and Jeff Peterson. PC: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a trio of world-class musicians, Island Breeze, in a return-to-Maui concert in the McCoy Studio Theater Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Island Breeze is a trio blending Hawaiian and Japanese instruments in a creatively inspiring and exciting style.

Each considered masters of their own instruments, GRAMMY Award-winning Hawaiian slack-key guitarist Jeff Peterson and shakuhachi (bamboo flute) master Riley Lee join forces with taiko master Kenny Endo to create some new and beautiful music.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Those who donate the night of the show can enter a drawing to win a signed show poster, a merchandise bundle, and a backstage meet and greet with the group.

Tickets are $30, $45, and $75 plus applicable fees. The MACC member ten percent discount is available. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership.

All tickets sold online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales except for day of show. For ticketing inquiries only, patrons may email boxoffice@mauiarts.org.